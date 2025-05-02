Man dies after Hull Street crash in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One man is dead after a two-car collision on Hull Street early Friday morning, according to Richmond Police.

"At approximately 1:15 a.m., officers were called to a collision in the 00 block of Hull Street. A vehicle being operated at a high rate of speed southbound collided with a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane," police shared in a written statement. "One of the drivers, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries."

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

