Multi-vehicle crash closes Hull Street in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed lanes on Hull Street (Route 360) in both directions at Skinquarter Road.

"Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews treated three patients, one for life-threatening injuries and two with serious injuries," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said. "One patient had to be flown to the hospital via MedFlight. Chesterfield County Police is currently investigating the crash."

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

Crash on Route 360 in Chesterfield County, Va.

Chesterfield Police said the crash happened at about 6:38 a.m. on Monday.

"A Hyundai SUV was making a left turn from the Skinquarter Landfill to head west on Hull Street Road. As the Hyundai was crossing the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road, it was struck by a Ford F-150 that was traveling in the left lane on Hull Street Road east," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "As the Hyundai was turning left, a tractor-trailer was turning right from Hull Street Road east into the landfill. At least one patient was flown to an area hospital; other patients were driven to area hospitals."

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Crash closes Hull Street in Chesterfield County, Va.

As of 9:30 a.m., westbound Hull Street Road remains closed. One lane of eastbound Hull Street Road is open.

Drivers are asked to follow these detours to avoid the area:

Westbound detour: Take Skinquarter Road to Petersburg Road, continue to Genito Road to Chula Road, and back onto Hull Street.

Eastbound detour: Take Chula Road to Genito Road, continue to Petersburg Road to Skinquarter Road, and back onto Hull Street.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



