Richmond seeks public input on Hull Street Bridge replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is inviting residents to provide feedback on plans to replace the Hull Street Bridge over the Manchester Canal.

Officials are hosting a public meeting Wednesday, August 6 at Main Street Station to discuss design options for the infrastructure project. The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., giving residents, commuters and business owners an opportunity to speak directly with project managers.

The bridge replacement aims to maintain a safe connection between Manchester and South Richmond communities.

Those unable to attend can still submit comments through August 14 by email or mail. Complete details about the project and comment submission are available on the city's Public Works website at rva.gov/public-works.

