Police working 4-vehicle crash involving GRTC bus at Richmond intersection

Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 16:50:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working a crash involving 4 vehicles, including a GRCT bus, at a busy intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Hull Street and Richmond Highway for a report of a crash just before 2:50 p.m.

A witness at the scene told reporter Jake Burns that the black sedan hit the other vehicles, including the GRTC bus.

There has been no word yet on injuries.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to police about the crash. We will update this story when we hear back.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

