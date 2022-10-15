Police working 4-vehicle crash involving GRTC bus at Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are working a crash involving 4 vehicles, including a GRCT bus, at a busy intersection on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Hull Street and Richmond Highway for a report of a crash just before 2:50 p.m.

A witness at the scene told reporter Jake Burns that the black sedan hit the other vehicles, including the GRTC bus.

There has been no word yet on injuries.

There has been no word yet on injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.