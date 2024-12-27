Community leaders host 'Huddle Up' event in Richmond to empower youth: 'Seeds are being sewn'

RICHMOND, Va. — Inside the Ben Wallace Gym on Friday, community leaders, coaches, and athletes came together for a special event aimed at empowering local youth.

Organized by Monica Lucas, the “Huddle Up” initiative aims to help young men ages 10-18 develop essential life skills alongside athletic training. Lucas described the program’s acronym: “Help Us Discover, Develop, Learn, and Evolve.”

“We wanted to create a concept that’s simple and relatable for these kids,” she said. “We knew we had to huddle up, and that’s how it all began.”

The event, which was free and open to the public, provided participants with the chance to engage with various coaches, collegiate athletes and former professionals.

Among the attendees was Amir Johnson-Brown, who said the group has emphasized the importance of not only getting good grades, but having a good friend group.

"It's good to see like a lot of people who didn't have nothing at one point to now they're like legends in the Richmond history, it’s great to learn stuff from them," Johnson-Brown said. "It’s important to get those life skills to be able to if you get into situation to know how to control yourself and have respect for yourself."

Raymond Neblett with the Ray Neblett Inner City Basketball Camp, emphasized that this event was the first of many in the “Huddle Up” series.

"We want to attack the behaviors that's leading up to all the statistics we see," Neblett said. "I want them to walk away knowing that somebody love them, I want them to walk away with a little more hope than they had."

Lucas added that she hopes each young man walks away feeling better equipped to create positive change, not only in their own lives but also in the lives of those around them.

"We know that seeds are being sewn today, we know that lessons are being taught, we know that stories are being told and so we are thinking that this will affect someone's idea of themselves," Lucas said. "That’s the change we’re looking for and every little bit of change is going create a bigger effect."

They plan on having a girls "Huddle Up" event in February. Anyone interested can contact Monica Lucas at 804-569-2100.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

