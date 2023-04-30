Watch Now
Driver killed on impact after car went airborne and hit brick pillar head-on, troopers say

Posted at 9:20 PM, Apr 29, 2023
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have identified the 45-year-old driver killed in a crash in rural Brunswick County Saturday evening.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Rose Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Howard Lee Tyler was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix and headed north on Rose Drive when he entered a curve, ran off the road and hit a ditch, Anaya said.

At that point, the sedan went airborne before hitting a tree and then slamming into a brick pillar head-on.

The victim, who troopers said was not wearing his seat belt, died upon impact, Anaya said.

Officials said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

