Driver killed on impact after car went airborne and hit brick pillar head-on, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have identified the 45-year-old driver killed in a crash in rural Brunswick County Saturday evening.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Rose Drive at 5:30 p.m.

Howard Lee Tyler was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix and headed north on Rose Drive when he entered a curve, ran off the road and hit a ditch, Anaya said.

At that point, the sedan went airborne before hitting a tree and then slamming into a brick pillar head-on.

The victim, who troopers said was not wearing his seat belt, died upon impact, Anaya said.

Officials said the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.