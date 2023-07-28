Watch Now
How you can watch NASA's rocket launch next week from Wallops Island

Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 12:21:13-04

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA announced a big launch from its Wallops Island facility next week to the International Space Station.

The Antares NASA Cargo Resupply Launch is set for Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. All launch dates are subject to change, NASA said.

The goal is to deliver equipment, science investigations and, of course, supplies for the folks who live there.

The NASA Wallops Flight Facility will have special hours from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for people who want to check it out. Carpooling is encouraged.

Click or tap here for more information on the best locations to see the launch in person.

