How you can help two Richmond Public School students go to nationals

RICHMOND, Va. --Using their creativity to make their community better, two George Wythe high school students have qualified for a national competition in Denver, Colorado but need the communities help to get there.

Lucila Resendiz Torres and Nariyah Clark are two of the six students from George Wythe that competed in the family, career and community leaders of America or F.C.C.L.A state competition. All six students were awarded a bronze metal for their projects, with two students placing high enough for the national competition.

Their adviser Louquanda Hines is asking the community for donations as students have to pay for flights, a hotel and business attire in order to compete. She says these girls have worked tremendously hard to make it this far and are continuing to do so for their upcoming recycle and redesign fashion show. This massive project is what they will present in Denver.

If you're hoping to help the students, you can donate to their Go-Fund-Me or contact their adviser at lhines2@rvaschools.net

