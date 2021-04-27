How to tackle piles of paper during spring cleaning

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big part of spring cleaning is tackling the piles of papers that may be filling up your home.

Whether it's mail or kid's school papers and artwork, experts with Cut the Clutter RVA have a few tips to help tackle the mess. Chief Clutter Cutter Gretchen Moen recommends dealing with papers as soon as you get them to help manage the mess.

"Think about the paper's purpose and really use the one-touch method," Moen said. "You're going to act on it, file it or you're going to recycle it or shred it."

Moen also recommends dropping by the recycle bin on your way in from getting mail to put junk mail and envelopes directly into the recycling.

As far as more sentimental items such as kid's school papers or artwork, Cut the Clutter RVA recommends putting all of those items in one place and then setting a reminder for every few weeks to go through the items. They recommend only keeping the best items and recycling the rest.