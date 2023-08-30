Calendar contest winners revealed at Richmond Animal League's Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League's (RAL) Block Party took place Saturday to raise money for the area’s oldest non-profit “no-kill” organization.

The event featured food trucks, vendors, live music and of course, adoptable pets.

"Here are We say that when you adopt one pet, you’re not just helping one pet, you are helping two," Lauren Behringer, RAL’s Special Events Manager, said. "Because every pet you adopt… that kennel frees up for another life to be saved.”

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond Animal League's Block Party

Additionally, this year's Calendar Contest winners were revealed at the event.

CBS 6's Walter The Weather Dog, who competed for the chance to be featured in RAL's 2024 calendar, came in sixth place by raising more than $4,000.

Iggy the cat came in fifth bringing in more than $4,300 and Summer Ketcham the dog came in fourth with more than $5,000 raised.

Cat Lily A.K.A. Hairy BigamDcame was third raising more than $5,400 and Maya Paniccia's dog scored second by raising more than $11,200.

Lindsey Grizzard's pup Steve won the contest by raising more than $14,800.

This year's contest, which helps support sheltered animals and families who are struggling financially and cannot afford food for their pets, raised more than $82,600.

