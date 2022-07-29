Watch Now
How to support Walter the Weather Dog in RAL's Calendar Contest

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Animal League's (RAL) Calendar Contest is back, and CBS 6's Walter The Weather Dog is competing for the chance to be featured in the 2023 calendar.

Proceeds go to support RAL to help sheltered animals and families who are struggling financially and can't afford food for their pets.

Click here to make a donation for Walter and support animals and families in the Richmond area. The top 12 fundraisers will be chosen for RAL's 2022 calendar.

You can also donate directly to RAL on Facebook.

The contest ends Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

That is when the calendar winners will be revealed at RAL's Block Party at Richmond Animal League.

