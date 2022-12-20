How to support those you love with cancer around the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the hustle and bustle of the holiday season can be exciting for many, for others, it can bring anxiety, stress and sadness.

VCU Massey Cancer Center clinical worker Freda Wilkins said that this is especially true for some patients who are living with a cancer diagnosis.

"There are still side effects. It might be limited mobility or fatigue. Maybe change in taste. Those affect everybody at different levels," Wilkins said.

Wilkins said during this holiday season, there are ways to support loved ones. This can start by considering the extreme emotions and concerns the person may have, financial or otherwise, and following their lead.

"In terms of if they're talking about treatment, you do want to engage in that because you don't want people to feel uncomfortable like they can't mention it and like they have to tiptoe around it. At the same time, you don't want to overwhelm the person with questions," Wilkins said.

Some patients are concerned as they face changes in their bodies, moods and outlook. They may feel out of step with the world.

"Maybe I look different. Maybe there's hair loss or facial changes or I gained or lost weight. The interesting this is what people talk about is not wanting to have to explain 500 times what happened," Wilkins said.

Experts said navigating this season can be physically taxing and patients shouldn't feel guilty if they can't participate in every aspect of the holidays. They suggest prioritizing activities and scaling back on things that bring stress by focusing on self-care and finding what feels good for you and creating the space to do it.

"Giving yourself permission to experience that I am sad at the moment and I don't know why. I look for the truth and what I'm feeling. This is what I feel and then name it. This is hard. This is a sad moment for me. I miss and acknowledge what I need," Wilkins said.