How to save money on groceries as tariffs potentially drive up prices

RICHMOND, Va. — As Americans continue to navigate the changing details with President Donald Trump's tariff plans, money-saving experts are offering advice to shoppers should prices on groceries rise.

The President says tariffs on items shipping into the United States are necessary to shore up domestic manufacturing and spur job growth in America.

Amid the tariff talk, some prices at the grocery store are already rising.

The Krazy Coupon Lady website has tracked price increases in coffee, chocolate, and some canned goods.

Editor Kristin McGrath says going forward coupons will be a consumer's best friend.

"If you spend the next several weeks looking for offers for coupons, for deals, and buying those things with a longer shelf life and stocking up a little bit, you don't really have to worry as much about tariffs for the next several months," McGrath said.

I asked Facebook friends for their money-saving tips.

"Buy only at Aldi or Lidl and only go to other stores for the items those two may not carry," Charissa Rundle posted.

"Make a list and do pick up works for us that way I don't pick up impulse buys. I only get what I click," Mandy Clark added.

