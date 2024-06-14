It's hot outside. Here's how to recognize the warning signs of heat-related illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hot and humid weather is on its way to the Richmond area with highs in the low to mid-90s expected for next week and the heat index approaching or surpassing 100° some days. Henrico Fire Bat. Chief Doug Reynolds shared his expertise on how to recognize and avoid heat-related illnesses.

Dehydration

You start sweating and suddenly get cramps in your hands, arms, and legs



"Let's your first warning sign that you're starting to get behind on your hydration, and the heat is starting to get to you," Reynolds said.

Heat Exhaustion

Your body is just really working hard and you're sweating profusely



You start to get lightheaded

"Your body is working overtime," Reynolds said. "You need to get out of the sun."

Heat Stroke

Your body has worked so hard that you've run out of sweat and your body lost its ability to cool itself off.



You turn cherry red, get dry, and feel confused.



You feel nauseous and dizzy



You pass out

"This is a true medical emergency because pretty much the only way you make up for that is that you're going to have to go to the hospital and get an IV," Reynolds said. "The worst is heat stroke."

Remedies

Drink water



Limit time spent in the heat

"Pedialyte is just not for kids. You'd be surprised how good this stuff is and it has a lot of good electrolytes," Reynolds said. "[Eating fruit] is a great way [to stay hydrated]. Fruit holds a lot of fluid. Get a chunk of watermelon, cantaloupe, or any of those fruits that have a lot of moisture in them."