How to participate in 'Taps Across America' this Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Musicians from all over the United States are gearing up for "Taps Across America" this Memorial Day.

On Memorial Day, at 3 p.m. in their local time zones, participants will step outside to perform "Taps" in a national moment of silence to remember fallen military members.

"Taps Across America' was the brainchild of CBS News reporter Steve Hartman and retired air force bugler Jari Villanueva.

Taps was composed and first performed at Harrison's Landing, near Richmond, in July 1862.