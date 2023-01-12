You can now check online if your car has been towed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A newly-created website will allow Richmond residents to see if their car has been towed and if so, where it has been towed to.

The website, created by the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response, will provide residents with a list of towed vehicles and the lot address where cars can be picked up.

This information is entered by towing companies and will remain online for 14 days.

“This is another way we are using technology to help reduce the number of unnecessary calls coming into the Richmond emergency communications center,” said Director Stephen Willoughby. “The public can check for themselves if their car has been towed and where it is located. If their vehicle is not listed and they believe it has been stolen, then they can call the non-emergency number to report it.”

Residents are encouraged to check the website for identifying information listed for their vehicles before they report their vehicles as stolen.

Anyone with questions can call the Richmond nonemergency public safety number at (804) 646-5100.

