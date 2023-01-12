Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

You can now check online if your car has been towed in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 12, 2023
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 16:33:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A newly-created website will allow Richmond residents to see if their car has been towed and if so, where it has been towed to.

The website, created by the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response, will provide residents with a list of towed vehicles and the lot address where cars can be picked up.

This information is entered by towing companies and will remain online for 14 days.

“This is another way we are using technology to help reduce the number of unnecessary calls coming into the Richmond emergency communications center,” said Director Stephen Willoughby. “The public can check for themselves if their car has been towed and where it is located. If their vehicle is not listed and they believe it has been stolen, then they can call the non-emergency number to report it.”

Residents are encouraged to check the website for identifying information listed for their vehicles before they report their vehicles as stolen.

Anyone with questions can call the Richmond nonemergency public safety number at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone