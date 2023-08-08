Watch Now
How this West End home became one of the priciest Richmond-area sales for July

<i>(Photos courtesy CVRMLS)</i><br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
The contemporary Tudor-style house at 405 Old Locke Lane was July’s second-priciest sale at $3 million.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 06:03:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Less than two years after it last changed hands, a nearly 20-year-old house in the city’s West End was back among the priciest monthly home sales in the Richmond area in July. While last month’s top sale was 6124 Saint Andrews Lane, a 7,000-square-foot house at the Country Club of Virginia that sold for $4.1 million, the second-priciest deal went to 405 Old Locke Lane, a 6,400-square-foot house that sold July 31 for $3 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

