How this small business owner is giving back in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two small business owners gave back to the Richmond community they grew up in Saturday during the third annual Southside Plaza Community Day.

Organizers said they wanted to do something that would create a welcoming environment for the Richmond community and give essential items to families who may be less fortunate.

“Where I come from a lot of my family is, you know, either dead or in jail or on drugs," Shaquille Edwards, who owns Shaq's Mobile Detailing, said. "And I'm just trying to change the narrative. I just want to see something different, some positivity in the community."

Edwards said he hopes to put on another community day in the near future.