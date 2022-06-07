How this organization is helping the LGBTQ+ community with mental health

RICHMOND, Va. -- June marks Pride Month and statistics show that members of the LGBTQ+ community can often struggle with their mental health more than others.

According to Thriveworks Counseling Services, the leading cause of death for LGBTQ+ youth is suicide and many of the related statistics for adults are similar. Experts said it’s these horrific statistics that emphasize the importance of the community creating safe spaces for everyone.

Over the past few years, there have been substantial strides made both culturally and legally in the fight for equality for the LGBTQ+ community. Despite this, experts say there is still so much more to do as much of the LGBTQ+ community still faces discrimination.

In an effort to serve as a safe space for those in the LGBT community, Thriveworks Counseling Services offers LGBTQ+ affirmative therapy. With multiple offices in Richmond, the counseling service addresses topics like, depression, addiction, gender and sexual identity, and PTSD.

Alexandra Cromer is a licensed professional counselor with Thriveworks. She said having that safe space is vital and no matter what profession you work in, anyone can do their part in providing that space.

“The biggest thing that we can do in our allyship is creating space. Just saying, Hey, I understand that I don't understand,” Cromer said. “I understand that I will never understand. But I want to create this space. I want to hold this space for you to fill it up. I care about you. Tell me about your day. Tell me about your lived experience. What's it like to be you because I want you and your story to be visible.”

