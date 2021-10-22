How Rob and Reba cracked up Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 This Morning co-anchors Rob Cardwell and Reba Hollingsworth have been known to tell a joke or two from the anchor desk. Typically, Rob will tell one of his patented dad jokes to which Reba may chuckle, or roll her eyes, or simply move on.

But it was Reba's reaction to one of Rob's jokes that cracked up comedian Jimmy Fallon. The Saturday Night Live alum was so tickled by Reba's response, he included it on a recent episode of "The Tonight Show."

The premise of Fallon's segment was to highlight (read: make fun of) local news anchors attempting their best William Shatner impressions as they shared the news of the Star Trek star going into space with Jeff Bezos.

After a series of funny, and so not-so-funny, clips from around the country, Rob and Reba appear on the screen.

Rob, looking at the camera, recites the famous Star Trek line, "Let's hope he lives long and prosperous," while flashing the Vulcan salute made famous by the character Mr. Spock.

WTVR

He then turns to Reba and asks, "Can you do this?" referring to the hand gesture associated with the salute.

"No, I cannot," Reba responds without skipping a beat.

"Oh, OK," Rob replied.

Cut quickly to Fallon who is doubled over laughing at Reba's response.

Ok, we'll admit it, it's funnier when you see it.

You can watch it here.