'State of the Air:' Where Central Virginia ranks on annual air pollution report

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beautifully sunny spring days in the Richmond might make you want to skip down to the James River for a stroll through nature and take a big deep breath of fresh air.

“I love the Potterfield Bridge! It connects everything so nicely; it’s why I come down here to exercise and get some fresh air,” said Jeff, who has lived in the Richmond region for nearly 50 years.

Compared to other metro regions in the U.S., the air in Richmond is relatively clean, according to a newly released report.

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” report collects data from cities and counties across the country over a three-year period and analyzes the amount of exposure to unhealthy air pollution for people living in those areas.

The report grades two main categories: ground-level ozone pollution and particle pollution. Both can be dangerous for people with underlying heart or lung conditions, medical experts said.

The results for the Richmond-Metro were mixed this year, the American Lung Association said. Richmond got a “B” grade in both ozone pollution and particle pollution, ranking 111th and 118th respectively in the U.S. out of 200 metros.

The region slipped from an “A” to “B” in particle pollution, which ended a ten-year run on the list of cleanest cities in that measure.

Ground-level zone pollution is the main ingredient in smog, forming when emissions from vehicles or plants chemically react with sunlight. Particle pollution is present everywhere, but harmful particles that enter our lungs are typically smaller than the diameter of human hair and come from a specific source, like construction sites or even wildfires.

Kevin Stewart with the American Lung Association said Richmond’s relatively manageable population density compared to larger metros and location between the mountains and ocean helps keep air quality levels healthy. He said wildfires in the western U.S. and new construction in the region likely contributed to more particle pollution in the 2023 report

“Richmond, historically, has a pretty good air quality and continues to have pretty good air quality,” Stewart said. “A lot of stability here at relatively good grades, but it shows that past performance is not a guarantee of future success when you go from ten ‘A’s’ to a worse grade.”

Dr. Bobby Mahajan, with Inova Health and a spokesperson for the American Lung Association, said people with heart and lung conditions bear the brunt of unhealthy air pollution for now, particularly on hot days.

“Everyone has a family member or a friend who has underlying lung or heart disease, so we should be looking out for them obviously. But as a big picture as a nation, we have to realize right now it’s tolerable. But if we keep going in this direction, we’re going to have real issues,” Dr. Mahajan said.

Back at the river, Jeff, who was out for a walk Wednesday, said he would like to see better mass transit in the region and any efforts to preserve the natural legacy he so enjoys now.

“I think a lot of tourists like to know they can come, park their car, and get around without having to drive. If that would help the air, all the better,” he said. “I’m enjoying something that other people began thinking about and putting in place decades ago. Fifty years from now, I would like my grandchildren and great grandchildren to be impressed that we did the same for them.”

You can read more about the “State of the Air” report here. The American Lung Association advocates for the reduction of emissions through various methods of utilizing renewable energy sources.

Air pollution can cause wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, asthma attacks, and potentially lung cancer in the long term. Dr. Mahajan said you should contact your doctor if you experience changes to your normal breathing for 24 to 48 hours.