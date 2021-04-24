How Richmond mother is 'still fighting' for daughter missing nearly 5 years

RICHMOND, Va. -- The fourth annual Missing Person Awareness Event Saturday afternoon in Richmond's Chimborazo Park featured crime prevention and personal safety tips.

Toni Jacobs, whose daughter, Keeshae, has been missing since September 26, 2016, created the event to bring the community together for support.

The event began with the help of community leaders, the Richmond Police Department and family and friends.

"I have an excellent support system, my family, my friends, they’re always there with me," said Jacobs.

Her goal for the event is to be a resource for families and the community, hoping to provide support to others like she has.

"I want to open the eyes of the community, and I want them to know that just because it’s happening to me doesn’t mean it can’t happen to you," said Jacobs.

Sgt. Tish Edmonds with the Richmond Police Department said the event is perfect for neighbors to get to know each other.

"Complacency is not a good thing, so be aware of your surroundings not just during the holidays, all the time," Edmonds said. "If you know something see something please say something, and Crime Stoppers is still out there the number is 780-1000."

Provided to WTVR Keeshae Jacobs

Jacobs said her daughter will turn 26 in August. She offered the following message to her and others who may be listening.

"I am still here, I still love you, I’m still fighting for you," Jacobs said. "And if anybody out there sees anything, or know anything. Please, it doesn’t matter how small the information is -- or how long ago the information is. Anything can help bring her home."

For details call 804-433-5270 or look on the “HELP FIND KEESHAE JACOBS" Facebook page.