How Our Lady of Lourdes and Cristo Rey are transforming their Richmond-area campuses

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of an expansion project to bring a gym and additional classroom space to the Henrico private school.<br/>
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 03, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Just as one local private school marks the start of an expansion, another is in the midst of a capital project of its own. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School held a groundbreaking in October to commemorate its planned expansion at 8250 Woodman Road in Henrico.

And over in the city, Cristo Rey Richmond High School held a ceremony the same month to recognize the completion of most of an ongoing renovation project at its campus in the Museum District.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

