How Girls For A Change helps students during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond-based non-profit Girls For A Change teamed up with DTLR to help students during the pandemic.

The group's Fresh Start events aimed to show Richmond and Petersburg students that they haven't been forgotten as they deal with COVID-19 related challenges.

“DTLR is excited to partner with Girls For A Change to help provide a safe environment for students to stay connected with others, as well as an opportunity to promote health and wellness by providing fresh groceries to those in need,” Community Outreach Director for DTLR Tremayne Lipscomb said. “Our company has a longstanding history supporting students and local communities where our stores reside -- and especially on the heels of a pandemic -- we are honored to support this important cause throughout the summer.”

One event at John Marshall High School in Richmond included singing, dancing, and an interactive mural with Richmond artist Hamilton Glass.

Previous events were held at Petersburg High School and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Click here to learn more about future events.

