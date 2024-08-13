How Elton John saved this Richmond musician's life from alcoholism

RICHMOND, Va. --Tom Cridland said Elton John and his music saved his life.

He developed a drinking problem in his mid-20s and then the COVID-19 lockdown and isolation happened.

Fearing that his alcoholism would bloom into something worse, Cridland turned to the piano and Elton John.

“Elton is a big inspiration because of his sobriety. I’ve been to see him live a lot because I'm friends with Elton's drummer, Nigel Olson, who's another big hero of mine. So, I was already a big fan of the music and a fan of the Elton John band,” Cridland explained.

What started out as distraction from drinking blossomed performing Elton John classics on stages across America.

Cridland spoke to CBS 6’s Brendan King from New Orleans where Tom’s Elton Tribute first played in January 2022.

He will recreate the music and fabulous costumes of Elton John and his band at the Ember Music Hall on East Broad Street in Richmond on Tuesday night.

He said he’s already feeling the support in the River City from fans of him and Elton John.

“They've just done the most stunning and generous gesture of of putting us up in this fabulous hotel, which I think it's called the Jefferson Hotel,” Cridland explained. “They've all pulled together money and booked my band and I rooms in the Jefferson Hotel as a gesture of appreciation for our band.”

Cridland is arguably as enthusiastic and passionate while performing as his idol while donning dazzling costumes.

“I've done my research and there aren't other shows really doing what we're doing to this level of weird authenticity,” he stated. “I put 10,000 hours into studying the way that they play these songs.”

Ton’s Elton Tribute at the Ember Music Hall starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

