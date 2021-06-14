How cornhole tourney benefits cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. --The second annual CancerLINC Cornhole Challenge took place Sunday at Richmond’s City Stadium.

The proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the organization's mission to connect area cancer patients with legal, financial and community resources.

The non-profit partnered with Richmond Cornhole so the event could be managed in accordance with official cornhole tournament rules.

Food and drinks were available as was a family play area, according to organizers.

Trophies were awarded to the top three teams.