Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How cornhole tourney benefits cancer patients

items.[0].videoTitle
How cornhole tourney benefits cancer patients
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 22:57:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. --The second annual CancerLINC Cornhole Challenge took place Sunday at Richmond’s City Stadium.

The proceeds from the tournament will be used to support the organization's mission to connect area cancer patients with legal, financial and community resources.

The non-profit partnered with Richmond Cornhole so the event could be managed in accordance with official cornhole tournament rules.

Food and drinks were available as was a family play area, according to organizers.

Trophies were awarded to the top three teams.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.