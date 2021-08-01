Watch
How Art In The Field benefits Blackwell neighborhood

Art In The Field show benefits Blackwell neighborhood
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Radio personality Community Clovia and Project Give Back To Community hosted the annual Art in the Field event in Richmond’s Blackwell neighborhood Saturday.

The annual fundraiser in the Southside neighborhood featured works of art along with live screen printing with Studio 23, a fish fry, a bounce house for the kids and a live DJ playing for the crowd.

Artists James Ford, Andrew Harrison and Khelia Jones also showcased their work.

Organizer Leteisha Gordon said the event aims to bridge connections through art.

“I did it as a fundraiser and to engage the community with the returning citizens, so that they can see that they are people, too,” Gordon said. “And that they are here to express themselves and they are expressing themselves through art.”

Click here for more information about the event and Project Give Back To Community.

