What to prep as NOAA predicts 'above-normal' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Hurricane season starts June 1, and it's good to be ready before disaster strikes.

Every year, we talk about how important it is to have a plan, sign up for alerts and know your evacuation route. If it's your first hurricane season, we're breaking down what you need to know in case you're impacted by severe weather.

"They predict that the 2024 season will be an active one," said Sara Snowden with Hampton Emergency Management.

Outer Banks Start prepping now for North Carolina hurricane season, officials say Samuel King

Snowden's message is echoed by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which says it's important to prepare for whatever Mother Nature throws our way. Ahead of any major storm, here's what you should keep in mind:



Stock up on water . Emergency Management leaders say you should store a gallon of water per person for up to five days. For example, if you have a family of four, you'll need up to 20 gallons of water.



. Emergency Management leaders say you should store a gallon of water per person for up to five days. For example, if you have a family of four, you'll need up to 20 gallons of water. Food is also important. You'll want to have non-perishable food items for up to five days.



is also important. You'll want to have non-perishable food items for up to five days. You also want to have an emergency kit with bandages, batteries, flashlights, cash, a portable battery pack and rain boots.

WATCH: NOAA predicts above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA predicts above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

It's important to know your flood zone and evacuation routes when storms hit. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management has an interactive map that shows you which zone you are in.

The map is color-coded by zone, with zone "A" being the group most at risk of flooding and storm surge. The rankings go up to zone "D" for our more inland areas at less risk.

Emergency and disaster relief agencies are reminding people to include their pets in their family emergency plan.

The Ready Campaign says key emergency kit items for your pet include the following: food, water, medicine, leashes, a first aid kit, a collar with an ID tag, a picture of you and your pet together, a crate or sturdy carrier and familiar items like a favorite toy or treats.

The hurricane evacuation zone map can be accessed here.

For more evacuation resources to reference in case of an emergency, click here.