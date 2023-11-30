Virginia housing nonprofit sees future in mobile home parks: 'Redefine this model of ownership'

RICHMOND, Va. — Despite a setback this spring that prevented it from building its own manufacturing facility next to its headquarters, a local housing nonprofit is making its case for investing in mobile home parks as a housing supply option, with its work at a park in Chester providing an example.

Project:Homes, through a joint venture with VCDC (Virginia Community Development Corp.), is three years into a multimillion-dollar effort to enhance and revitalize Bermuda Estates, a 50-home park they purchased in 2020 with the goal of introducing a new park ownership model and approach to mobile home design and construction.

The decades-old park sits off Route 1 in Chester, in a booming commercial corridor near the highway’s intersection with West Hundred Road. The property has been gradually transforming unit by unit – with Project:Homes working with residents to replace their aging homes, as well as with Chesterfield County to improve the park’s infrastructure with upgrades to its access road, water and sewer, and lighting.

