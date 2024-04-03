Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Housing nonprofit completes 86-unit Cool Lane Commons project

CoolLaneCommons1.jpg
BizSense
CoolLaneCommons1.jpg
Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 06:26:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Despite challenges with the building and obstacles from the pandemic, a local housing nonprofit’s multimillion-dollar transformation of an old nursing home into low-income apartments finished on schedule and nearly on budget.

Virginia Supportive Housing has completed Cool Lane Commons, an 86-unit conversion of the former Seven Hills Health Care Center at 1900 Cool Lane off Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The nonprofit, which provides housing and support services aimed at combating homelessness, received its certificate of occupancy in January for the building.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone