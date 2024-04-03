Housing nonprofit completes 86-unit Cool Lane Commons project

RICHMOND, Va. -- Despite challenges with the building and obstacles from the pandemic, a local housing nonprofit’s multimillion-dollar transformation of an old nursing home into low-income apartments finished on schedule and nearly on budget.

Virginia Supportive Housing has completed Cool Lane Commons, an 86-unit conversion of the former Seven Hills Health Care Center at 1900 Cool Lane off Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The nonprofit, which provides housing and support services aimed at combating homelessness, received its certificate of occupancy in January for the building.

