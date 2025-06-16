Watch Now
Plans for old Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center revealed

Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center
Richmond BizSense
Nordstrom exited its former space at Short Pump Town Center in 2020.
SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The long-vacant former Nordstrom building at Short Pump Town Center has scored a new tenant.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is teeing up a location of its relatively new experiential House of Sport concept for the dormant two-story, 120,000-square-foot department store at 11812 W. Broad St., according to recent filings submitted to Henrico.

House of Sport locations feature facilities like batting cages, rock-climbing walls and outdoor fields in addition to retail sales of apparel and shoes found at the typical Dick’s store. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

