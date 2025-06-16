Plans for old Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center revealed

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The long-vacant former Nordstrom building at Short Pump Town Center has scored a new tenant.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is teeing up a location of its relatively new experiential House of Sport concept for the dormant two-story, 120,000-square-foot department store at 11812 W. Broad St., according to recent filings submitted to Henrico.

House of Sport locations feature facilities like batting cages, rock-climbing walls and outdoor fields in addition to retail sales of apparel and shoes found at the typical Dick’s store. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.