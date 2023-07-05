House in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach destroyed in fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A three-story home in the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD), crews arrived at the scene, located in the 2900 block of Sand Bend Road, at 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they found the home engulfed with flames and smoke. The fire was under control roughly an hour later around 2:20 a.m.

Over 45 firefighters were involved in the response, VBFD said.

Virginia Beach Fire Department VBFD shared this picture of the Sandbridge home engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters rescued two adults from the home's balcony and took them to a hospital to get treated for minor injuries, VBFD said. No firefighters or pets were injured.

As a result of the fire, three adults are displaced, according to VBFD.

Full video of aftermath of devestating fire that destroyed Sandbridge home:

Aftermath of fire that destroyed Sandbridge home

The cause of the fire is currently unclear, and VBFD is investigating.

This article will be updated accordingly. Stay with News 3 for updates.