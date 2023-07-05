House in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach destroyed in fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A three-story home in the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.
According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD), crews arrived at the scene, located in the 2900 block of Sand Bend Road, at 1:15 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews said they found the home engulfed with flames and smoke. The fire was under control roughly an hour later around 2:20 a.m.
Over 45 firefighters were involved in the response, VBFD said.
Firefighters rescued two adults from the home's balcony and took them to a hospital to get treated for minor injuries, VBFD said. No firefighters or pets were injured.
As a result of the fire, three adults are displaced, according to VBFD.
Full video of aftermath of devestating fire that destroyed Sandbridge home:
The cause of the fire is currently unclear, and VBFD is investigating.
