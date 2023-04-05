7 displaced after large house fire in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Seven people are without a home after a fire destroyed it Tuesday evening.

According to the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, the house caught fire around 5 p.m. Units responded to Rita Lane, off of Walnut Drive, within minutes after emergency dispatchers were notified.

Firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front porch and roof of the home, and they quickly began to extinguish it.

All seven residents were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived thanks to working smoke alarms.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes using rural water supply operations since there was a lack of fire hydrants in the neighborhood.

There were no reported injuries and the residents are getting assistance from the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.