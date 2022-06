COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A home was completely destroyed in an early morning fire on Monday, fire officials said.

It happened in the 100 block of Deerwood Drive just before 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they saw heavy flames through the roof and the backside of the home.

Officials said the home is a total loss.

CBS 6 is working to learn if there were any injuries as a result.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.