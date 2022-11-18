Watch Now
Cycling gym spins into bigger space in Richmond

Arnold Silver/Hour Cycle Studio
Hour Cycle Studio owner Jenn Braswell.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 13:52:26-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Leaving behind its original digs in Manchester and lowering its decibel levels, a young cycling gym has pedaled its way across the river for some extra space.

Hour Cycle Studio opened Sunday in a 1,200-square-foot space at 209 N. Third St. in downtown Richmond.

Owner Jenn Braswell said the new location is about four times larger than where she got started in Manchester a couple years ago, and sought the extra space to give riders room to spread out and to introduce more equipment to the gym. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

