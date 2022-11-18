Cycling gym spins into bigger space in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Leaving behind its original digs in Manchester and lowering its decibel levels, a young cycling gym has pedaled its way across the river for some extra space.

Hour Cycle Studio opened Sunday in a 1,200-square-foot space at 209 N. Third St. in downtown Richmond.

Owner Jenn Braswell said the new location is about four times larger than where she got started in Manchester a couple years ago, and sought the extra space to give riders room to spread out and to introduce more equipment to the gym.

