Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hotel to rise beside Tom Leonard’s store in Short Pump

TomLeonardHotel1-700x350.jpg
BizSense
TomLeonardHotel1-700x350.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 06:25:30-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Short Pump site once floated for a car vending machine tower is now slated for a slightly shorter hotel.

A TownePlace Suites by Marriott is in the works for the undeveloped site to the east of Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market.

The 119-room hotel is set to fill a 1.7-acre portion of the grocery’s 6.3-acre parcel at 4150 Tom Leonard Drive, alongside Interstate 64 near the Broad Street interchange.

Highly visible from the interstate, the site is the same spot where used-car retailer Carvana once proposed a “car vending machine” tower when it was breaking into the Richmond market in 2016. It withdrew that project and later built a taller tower beside Interstate 195 in the city.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone