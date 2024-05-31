Plans filed for first hotel at The Lake project in Chesterfield County

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another piece of The Lake mixed-use development is moving forward.

Developer Flatwater Cos. recently filed plans for a 113-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott slated for construction at its massive lake-anchored project in western Chesterfield.

The five-story hotel, which will be operated by Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, is anticipated to be the first of two hotels at The Lake development, Flatwater’s Brett Burkhart said.

With permitting still in process, Burkhart said the SpringHill hotel could break ground in six to seven months.

