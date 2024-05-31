Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Plans filed for first hotel at The Lake project in Chesterfield County

lake-rendering-hotel.jpg
BizSense
lake-rendering-hotel.jpg
Posted at 5:10 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 05:10:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Another piece of The Lake mixed-use development is moving forward.

Developer Flatwater Cos. recently filed plans for a 113-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott slated for construction at its massive lake-anchored project in western Chesterfield.

The five-story hotel, which will be operated by Texas-based Aimbridge Hospitality, is anticipated to be the first of two hotels at The Lake development, Flatwater’s Brett Burkhart said.

With permitting still in process, Burkhart said the SpringHill hotel could break ground in six to seven months.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone