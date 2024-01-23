8-story hotel proposed at former Dairy Bar site in Scott's Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’ a clearer picture of what’s to come for the former Dairy Bar and Tang & Biscuit properties in Scott’s Addition.

Henrico-based developer Capital Square has filed plans to raze the the respective, now-vacant restaurant and shuffleboard bar buildings at 1600 Roseneath Road and 3406 Moore St. in favor of an up-to-eight-story mixed-use building.

Plans filed with the city show the majority of the structure would house either a hotel or multifamily units, while also incorporating commercial space and a multilevel parking deck.

“While plans are preliminary, the development is anticipated to have ground-floor retail and onsite parking. Residential and hotel uses are under consideration,” Natalie Mason, Capital Square’s executive vice president of development, said in an emailed statement.

