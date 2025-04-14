Henrico teen arrested after shooting near West End hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout reported outside a West End hotel.

Police were called to the area around the Drury Plaza Hotel along the 11000 block of West Broad Street at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, April 13, to investigate a shooting.

Doorbell video captured at the time recorded the sounds of gunfire.

"Once on scene, officers found several vehicles damaged from what appeared to be gunfire. There were no reported injuries from this incident," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "During the preliminary investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect in connection with this shooting."

Tyjay Jerome Bell, 19, of Henrico, was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police have not yet shared information about what prompted the shooting.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the shootout happened after two groups started arguing in the hotel parking lot.

The shooting damaged five or six cars, sources told Burkett.

Police asked anyone with information to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

