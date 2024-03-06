Watch Now
Virginia developer hopes his Hotel Jefferson project helps continue the momentum for Old Towne Petersburg

PetersburgHotelJeffersonComposite-Cropped-696x392.jpg
Richard Cuthbert
Richard Cuthbert is turning the former Hotel Jefferson building in Old Towne Petersburg into apartments above commercial storefronts.
Posted at 6:11 AM, Mar 06, 2024
PETERSBURG, Va. — As work to restore the old Hotel Petersburg hits the homestretch a couple blocks away, a mixed-use conversion of another former hotel building in the city’s Old Towne district is likewise set to wrap up in the coming months. The $2 million conversion of the old Hotel Jefferson building at 408 N. Sycamore St. into 24 apartments and three commercial storefronts is a few months away from completion, according to developer Richard Cuthbert.

Cuthbert’s Sycamore Street Properties has finished the storefronts, two of which are spoken for, and he said the apartments will open up a new rental market for him, with the smallest units – starting at 300 square feet in size – marketed as so-called micro-apartments.

