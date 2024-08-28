Richmond's Hotchkiss Green is getting a $1 million refresh. Here's what you can expect.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parks and Community centers in Richmond have received a facelift over the last few years.

According to Mayor Levar Stoney, the city has invested $78 million toward new community centers and park spaces since 2017. The upgrades seemingly paying off as Richmond City parks are now ranked 22nd out of the 100 largest cities in the country - up from 48 in 2017.

The latest $1 million refresh was announced Monday on the Northside at the groundbreaking for Hotchkiss Green.

In addition to renovations to the community center, the city is transforming two acres of turf into walking trails, a pollinator garden, tree canopies, and areas for the community to "gather, rest, connect, and play."

"We've made record investments into our Parks and Recreation Department, ensuring Richmonders, no matter the color of their skin, who they pray to, who they love, or what zip code they live in, have access to the best amenities such as sports fields, walking trails, after school programs, schools, just an opportunity just to have fun," Stoney said.

Hotchkiss Green is a partnership between Richmond Parks and Rec, community facilities, Capital Trees, and investments by individuals, foundations, and businesses.

These partnerships prove it truly takes a village to raise a child and possibly change a child's life forever.

It was upgrades to the same Hotchkiss Community Center, along with support from former VCU basketball star Lionel Bacon, more than 15 years ago that forever altered the direction of Lorez Simms and his sons.

Playing basketball at the Hotchkiss Community Center and YMCA helped get Lorez off the streets to eventually play at the semi-pro ABA league.

Lorez is now the owner of Team Simms Elite Training.

