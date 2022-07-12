Watch Now
'Hot Tomato Summer' is back for more

Duke's Mayonnaise has partnered with some local restaurants to serve up some spectacular tomato dishes.
RICHMOND, Va. — Hot Tomato Summer is back for another round.

Duke's Mayo is heating things up for tomato season with the second year of its week-long event in partnership with Richmond restaurants. They will be offering up seasonal pairings of tomatoes and mayonnaise in unique dishes across town.

The event will run from July 18 to July 24 featuring dishes from over 50 restaurants, including Brenner Pass, Lunch & Supper, Grisette, Fuzzy Cactus, Southbound and more.

In honor of the event and to raise awareness of Richmond's food divide, Duke's and Sauer Brands will each be donating $5,000 to help support Shalom Farms, which is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that everyone has equitable access to nourishing food and meaningful opportunities to grow, choose, cook and enjoy fresh produce.

