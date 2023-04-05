Chesterfield hospice care worker held at gunpoint; police searching for suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield home hospice care worker was robbed at gunpoint and put in a chokehold while leaving the home of the elderly woman in her care. The traumatic ordeal is under investigation by Chesterfield Police.

The woman, who contacted CBS 6 and asked we not share her identify for fear of retaliation, wanted other families to know that the some people might try to target vulnerable populations: the elderly.

The victim was leaving the home in a neighborhood near Hopkins and Kingsland Roads late one night, when an unknown man grabbed her without warning.

“I never even saw the man until he was out and grabbing me. He had me by such a chokehold, had a gun in my rib cage,” she said. ““He had me in a good chokehold.”

WTVR

The robber then forced her inside the home and told the worker to get on the floor. He then entered the room where the elderly woman, who is not mobile, was sitting, the victim said.

“He ran in, looked at her, grabbed her purse, looked around for something else to take and left,” the worker said, adding that at the time there was only $2 cash in the patients purse.

The worker called 911 and said police were quick to respond, but the suspect had already fled.

“There’s no need to be forcible and hurt people. You got two dollars,” the worker said. “With hospice patients, sometimes a trauma like this can make them pass faster. [Thankfully], I really think my lady is going to come through this.”

WTVR Chesterfield Police

Chesterfield Police confirm the details of the events and said they continue to investigate.

“The suspect was described as a Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a younger voice. He was wearing a wide medical mask covering most of his face, a white hoodie with colored designs on it, ripped, skinny, light blue jeans and black sweatpants under the jeans. The incident remains under investigation; anyone with information should contact police or Crime Solvers,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

The victim said she wanted to share her story as a warning to others. Given how calm and prepared her attacker seemed, she believes this was not his first time doing this sort of thing.

“We feel safe leaving the elder’s home because... we believe the elderly are safe. Who’s going to hurt a little old lady?” she said. “We both survived it unharmed, that’s the positive thing. But healthcare workers need to be aware of their surroundings more and be prepared. Family members of the elderly, put a camera up outside.”

As for a message to her attacker, she said, “Truthfully, I’d like to have enough faith in humanity that you would change your ways.”

You can contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.