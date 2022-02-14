Driver critically injured after 3-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that left a driver critically injured in Chesterfield County Sunday evening.

The wreck happened in the 6000 block of Hopkins Road at about 7:50 p.m., according to Lt. David A. Sawyer with Chesterfield Police.

"The driver of a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling on north on Hopkins Road when they crossed the center median into the southbound lanes and struck a 2013 Nissan Maxima travelling south on Hopkins Road," Sawyer said. "The Cadillac spun and remained in the southbound travel lane where it was struck by 2015 Dodge Ram truck which was travelling south on Hopkins Road."

The Cadillac driver, who had life-threatening injuries, was taken to an area hospital, Sawyer said.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

