Suspect sought in Richmond robbery and shooting that sent one man to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are now asking for the public's help finding the person they say is responsible for a robbery and shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Richmond Police say Saturday at about 10:06 p.m. officers were called to the 1400 block of Hopkins Rd for reports of a shooting. That's near the VA Hospital on the city's southside.

There officers say they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

"The victim reported an unknown male attempted to rob him outside a business and shot him several times. The victim produced a firearm and returned fire but did not strike the suspect," police explained in a release Tuesday.

Police were able to grab images of the suspect from a nearby camera.

They add that they are believed to have left the area on foot towards Holly Springs Avenue.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual or this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

