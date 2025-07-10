Man shot in the back in Hopewell

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is recovering after a shooting on Winston Churchill Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to Hopewell Police.

According to officials, police responded to the 900 block of Winston Churchill Drive for a report of shots fired around 4 p.m., where they found multiple cartridge casings.

Shortly after, a man arrived at TriCities Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lead Detective Matthew Byrum at (804) 541-2284. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or submit a tip through the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

