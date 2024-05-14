Hopewell police investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hopewell police are now investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The department says that on Monday May 13, at about 9:36 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a report of a man shot in the leg.

Police wrote in a release that first responders would take the victim to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No information on who the victim is has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

