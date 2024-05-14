Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hopewell police investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, May 14
Posted at 9:33 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 09:33:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hopewell police are now investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The department says that on Monday May 13, at about 9:36 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Sunnyside Avenue for a report of a man shot in the leg.

Police wrote in a release that first responders would take the victim to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No information on who the victim is has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone