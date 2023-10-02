Virginia student arrested after school Snapchat scare

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police arrested a 14-year-old Hopewell High School student after a message posted on Snapchat caused "great concern throughout the schools," a Hopewell Police spokesperson announced Monday.

"The post, which contained threatening language against students and staff of Hopewell High School, was created on September 19, 2023," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police arrested the student 10 days later.

"It's important to take all threats to our schools and community seriously, and this arrest should serve as a warning to anyone who might think that they can make threats on social media without consequence,” Hopewell Police Chief Gregory Taylor said in a statement.

Police initially said the investigation found the threat was not a credible threat.

