Police believe Hopewell teen was shooter's intended target

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A 15-year-old boy was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting, according to Hopewell Police.

"Detectives do not believe this is a random act of violence, and the shooter may be known in the community," Hopewell Police Captain Damon Stoker wrote in an email.

Police responded to the shooting along 1200 block of Wall Avenue at about 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5.

There they found the 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

"Officers rendered first aid by applying a tourniquet to the wound," the email continued. "The victim [was taken] to a local trauma center where he remains in serious but stable condition."

Police believe the shooter may have driven off in a silver Hyundai.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell-Prince George CrimeSolvers at 804-541-2202.

