Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hopewell shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, suspect in custody

Hopewell Police Generic Daytime
WTVR
Hopewell Police Generic Daytime
Posted at 8:27 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 20:27:40-05

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A shooting in Hopewell Thursday afternoon has left one man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police
say.

Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the 500 block of Nottingham Court in Hopewell.

He was taken to TriCities Hospital, and later VCU Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

A suspect, 20-year-old Tarique Avion Granderson, was arrested and charged with felony malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Hopewell police are investigating. If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to call Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone