Hopewell shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries, suspect in custody

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A shooting in Hopewell Thursday afternoon has left one man suffering from life-threatening injuries, police

say.

Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the 500 block of Nottingham Court in Hopewell.

He was taken to TriCities Hospital, and later VCU Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

A suspect, 20-year-old Tarique Avion Granderson, was arrested and charged with felony malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Hopewell police are investigating. If you have any information on this shooting, police ask you to call Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!